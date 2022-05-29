The third most violent weekend of the present administration was recorded last week

With 266 victims of intentional homicide, between Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22, the weekend became the third most violent of the current administration.

According to the reports of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the first place is occupied by the weekend of Friday, May 14 to Sunday, May 16 last year, with a record of 280 people murdered throughout the country.

Subsequently, the weekend between Friday, October 9 and Sunday, October 11, 2020, is located, in which local and federal authorities reported the intentional homicide of 273 people.

In relation to last weekend, Sunday, May 22, was the second most violent day of the year and the third in which more than 100 intentional homicides were reported this month, with a total of 107 cases.

Last May 1st, was also the most violent day so far this year with 112 people murdered, and on the 15th of this month, the balance was 105 murder victims.

According to the report of homicide victims issued by the State Prosecutor’s Offices and Federal Dependencies, between last Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22, Guanajuato was once again the most violent state in Mexico, with a total of 40 victims.

Jalisco reported 26 people killed, Michoacán 20, the State of Mexico 19 victims, and 14 cases of intentional homicide were registered in Morelos and Oaxaca, respectively.

In the list of the top 10 places with the most victims of intentional homicide, last weekend, Baja California and Veracruz followed, each with 13 cases; and with 10 homicides in Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Mexico City, and San Luis Potosí.

In this period nine murders were reported in Puebla; eight in Sonora and Chihuahua, and seven cases in Guerrero and Chiapas.

According to the statistical compilation of the SESNSP, on this item, it is established that so far this month, 1,793 people have been murdered in the country, for a cumulative of 10,159 victims in the present 2022.

