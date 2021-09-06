Brazilian living legend Pelé hospitalized

Brazilian superstar Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé” has been admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital, after undergoing a series of routine tests, confirmed one of his representatives to local media.
Pele, 80, reported on August 31 that he went to a hospital in Sao Paulo to perform a series of routine tests that had been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but he assured on his social networks that he is in good health.
However, as it became known this Monday, “o rei” remained hospitalized since then, although the exact causes that led to his stay at the prestigious Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo were not confirmed.
Contacted by Efe, the hospital has not yet expressed itself about the player’s state of health.
According to various local media, during the routine examinations, some alterations were detected and the medical team opted for the admission of the considered best player of the 20th century.
The health of the three-time World Champion has been weakened in recent years, which, together with the pandemic, has kept him practically confined in his home on the São Paulo coast with his closest family and friends, and away from the media focus.
Source: Marca
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
