The state of Tamaulipas prepares lawsuit against CFE

TAMAULIPAS Mexico (El Universal) – The state of Tamaulipas prepares a lawsuit against CFE. It will be filed in federal and state courts due to the falsifying of documents and the state official’s apocryphal signature.

Civil Protection of Tamaulipas confirmed that it is apocryphal documentation that Tuesday afternoon was presented by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) as proof of an alleged fire that generated a blackout that affected several locations in the country last Monday. The state government will file a complaint about the falsification of documents and the state official’s apocryphal signature.

Sources consulted by EL UNIVERSAL confirmed that this lawsuit would be presented at the state and federal level.

Pedro Granados, a state coordinator of Civil Protection of Tamaulipas, said that the document shown by CFE officials is false. The signature does not correspond to that of the coordinator of Civil Protection in Municipalities, Emmanuel González Márquez, in addition to the fact that it does not have stamps and the page number is not real.

After last Monday, December 28th, a blackout was registered, which affected more than 10 million people and various localities. The Federal Commission of Electricity said that a major fire in a 30-hectare pasture in the municipality of Padilla, in Tamaulipas, had been the cause of the electrical failure.

Even the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, supported the version, saying that the CFE was not responsible for the failure that left millions of users without light but was part of the solution.

