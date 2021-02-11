11-year-old boy dies from Covid-19 in Valladolid, Yucatán

Report of coronavirus cases in Yucatan from January 29, 2021: 158 new infections and 13 deaths.
The health report on the coronavirus from Friday, January 29, transcends due to the death of an 11-year – old boy from Valladolid, who presented severe chronic malnutrition and is among the 13 deaths that were registered in the last 24 hours in Yucatán.
Regarding infections, 158 new cases were presented to have a total of 29,790 patients so far in the pandemic.
According to the report of the Ministry of Health, there are already 25 thousand 595 people recovered.
Among the municipalities with the highest number of infected people is Mérida , with 18,210; Valladolid, 2,126; Tizimin, 1,014; Ticul, 824; Kanasín, 721; Uman, 711; Progreso, 682; Tekax, 464; Peto, 276; Motul, 268; Temozón, 245; Tinum, 206; Hunucma, 186; Chemax, 182; Izamal, 163; Buctzotz, 132; Espita and Maxcanú, 113 in each municipality; San Felipe, 105, and Acanceh, 100.
