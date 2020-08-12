Mexico’s IMSS says 3,907 formal jobs were lost in the month of July

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said on Wednesday that 3,907 jobs were lost in July among employees registered with the institute due to the coronavirus health crisis.
The July figures show the rate of job losses slowing after Mexico’s economy shed 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and June.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
Copyright 2020 Thomson Reuters.
