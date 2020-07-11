Profeco suspends department store in Merida

MERIDA (PROFECO) – The Consumer Defense Office in Merida applied a suspension measure on the Liverpool department store because it restricts entry to senior citizens while issuing a warning to Walmart supermarket in Ciudad Caucel.

The suspension means that they will have to stop the measures to prohibit access to people over 60, while with the warning they will have to do the same, and both businesses will receive a new visit from the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) so that they can justify why they made these decisions and the basis on which they support them.

Profeco carries out verifications.

In response to citizen complaints, the Consumer Defense Office in Merida proceeded to carry out actions in the area of verification and defense of trust in self-service stores and department stores located in the city of Merida, to verify that access to older adults is not prohibited and that there are no restrictive signs or audios.

Against discrimination

In this regard, these actions are carried out to avoid discriminatory acts against consumers and comply with the Federal Consumer Protection Law in its article 58; as a result of these actions, the corresponding precautionary measures were applied.

The head of the Consumer Defense Office of the Merida Metropolitan Area of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, Sisely Burgos Cano, urges consumers to report any abuse they detect and are affected by a provider.

Any complaint or report should be made to the Office of Consumer Defense: Calle 49 No. 479-A X 54 Y 56 Col. Centro, Hours of Operation Monday through Friday from 8:30-15:30 hours.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments