Profeco suspends department store in Merida

MERIDA (PROFECO) – The Consumer Defense Office in Merida applied a suspension measure on the Liverpool department store because it restricts entry to senior citizens while issuing a warning to Walmart supermarket in Ciudad Caucel.
The suspension means that they will have to stop the measures to prohibit access to people over 60, while with the warning they will have to do the same, and both businesses will receive a new visit from the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) so that they can justify why they made these decisions and the basis on which they support them.
Profeco carries out verifications.
In response to citizen complaints, the Consumer Defense Office in Merida proceeded to carry out actions in the area of verification and defense of trust in self-service stores and department stores located in the city of Merida, to verify that access to older adults is not prohibited and that there are no restrictive signs or audios.
Against discrimination
In this regard, these actions are carried out to avoid discriminatory acts against consumers and comply with the Federal Consumer Protection Law in its article 58; as a result of these actions, the corresponding precautionary measures were applied.
The head of the Consumer Defense Office of the Merida Metropolitan Area of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, Sisely Burgos Cano, urges consumers to report any abuse they detect and are affected by a provider.
Any complaint or report should be made to the Office of Consumer Defense: Calle 49 No. 479-A X 54 Y 56 Col. Centro, Hours of Operation Monday through Friday from 8:30-15:30 hours.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Progreso pier light up blue for medical workers in Yucatan
In recognition of Yucatan medical staff,.
-
PROFECO temporarily suspends Mérida’s Centro Bus Terminal
Mérida, Yucatán (July 11, 2020).- In.
-
“He is a fabulous man,” Donald Trump about AMLO.
U.S. President Donald Trump said his.
-
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features its first transgender model
Sports Illustrated will feature its first.
-
Once again MORENA party goes against private property.
As if it were a bad.
-
China detects shrimp with Covid-19; and suspends imports.
The tests suggested that the conditions.
-
“The US is not flooded with coronavirus thanks to the wall with Mexico” – Trump
Trump said that thanks to the.
-
Jo Tuckman, longtime The Guardian reporter in Mexico, dies aged 53
Jo Tuckman, who for many years.
-
Yucatecan granny who couldn’t sell her embroidery work, posts on TikTok and goes viral
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- It.
-
Kanye West – Wakanda Forever! and four rambling hours of interview.
UNITED STATES (Forbes) – Kanye West.
Leave a Comment