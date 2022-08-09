Mercado Libre plans to expand its crypto trading feature across Latin America

Mercado Libre, Latin America’s largest e-commerce company by market value, plans to expand its crypto trading feature across the region after a successful start in Brazil.
In December, users of Mercado Pago, Mercado Libre’s digital wallet, were allowed to buy and sell bitcoin, ether and stablecoin Pax dollar (USDP) in Brazil after an integration with Paxos blockchain infrastructure.
“We will be expanding in the region the possibility to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in your account,” Mercado Libre’s fintech vertical director Osvaldo Gimenez told the Spanish newspaper El País. “It works with bitcoin, with ethereum and with a stable currency that reflects the value of the dollar,” he added.
Contacted by CoinDesk, Mercado Libre did not provide details on exactly which countries were next in line for the product or any tentative dates.
The company’s crypto-trading feature became available in Brazil in December and hit 1 million users two months later, according to the story. Last month, Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank by market value, said it reached 1 million users on its crypto trading platform just one month after its June launch.
“It is an alternative investment opportunity that we find very interesting and generates a lot of interest from users,” Gimenez said. “At a time when the dollar has been appreciating, the investments that users have with us are small and for us, it is one more way to diversify their portfolio.”
Mercado Libre is an owner of bitcoin, having disclosed a $7.8 million purchase in May 2021. In January of this year, the company announced an investment in 2TM – the holding company for Brazil’s largest crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin – and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan will participate in the International Gastronomic Contest in Spain
In the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy.
-
New Volaris direct flight Mérida-Bajío to start operations on November 18
The Government of Yucatan, through the.
-
Cuba was forced to take one of its largest power plants offline Monday due to a massive fire
Cuba was forced to take one.
-
New 20-peso coin commemorates the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico
Banco de México put into circulation.
-
Colombia’s new President Gustavo Petro delivered a memorable speech at inauguration
Following a historic election victory in.
-
Pope Francis expressed his concern for the indigenous peoples of Brazil’s Amazon region
Pope Francis will install the first.
-
Texas governor sends 68 migrants to NYC
According to New York City Mayor.
-
The FBI raid on Trump’s Florida resort has unleashed an extraordinary political storm in the U.S.
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s.
-
FBI raids Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL
Scores of supporters of former US.
-
28-year-old American citizen suddenly dies in a Mérida shopping center
An intense mobilization of security personnel.
Leave a Comment