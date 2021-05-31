Former president Calderon encourages candidates to join forces to face Morena

MEXICO CITY (Proceso.com.mx) .- Former President Felipe Calderón, who has been present in some PAN campaign events, and recommended Fernando Larrazabal, PAN candidate for governor of Nuevo León, to decline in favor of the candidate that he can defeat Morena, in this case, Clara Luz Flores, from the Together we will make history coalition.

The ex-president’s suggestion was made in reference to the decline made by Irma Lilia Garzón, PAN candidate in Guerrero, in favor of Mario Moreno Arcos, of the PRI, who also competes against Morena and Evelyn Salgado, daughter of Félix Salgado Macedonio.

Valientes, ciudadanos, patriotas, nuestros compañeros de @MexLibre_ en Nuevo León impulsan a los candidatos que pueden derrotar a @PartidoMorenaMx en el Congreso Federal. ¡Es vital que este ejercicio se haga en todo el país! https://t.co/8CD1QnsVZ8 — Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) May 31, 2021

On Twitter, Calderón made the call: “Difficult but brave decision. Congratulations to her. The same should be done in other states, the PAN, PRI or PRD candidates who go alone and in third or fourth place, such as Larrazábal in Nuevo León, for example.

“And that also applies to those who are third or fourth in each electoral district, other than @PartidoMorenaMx, decline, and support whoever can defeat the party-government.”

In response, this Sunday, the PAN Larrazabal responded to the former president and said that he will participate in the June 6 election for the governorship of the northern state.

