Did Durazo fool the criminal groups in Guanajuato?

Alfonso Durazo Montaño, a Mexican politician who served as chief spokesman and private secretary of former Mexican President Vicente Fox, is now the Public Security Minister for the AMLO administration.
And just a couple of days ago, everyone was surprised when Security Minister Alfonso Durazo showed up in Guanajuato with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, days after Durazo announced he would not attend the trip
We’ve been told that although the President allowed Durazo to take a few days off, the government official decided to resume his activities because some wondered why he would not visit the three most dangerous states: Guanajuato, Jalisco, and Colima.
Now some people think that the previous announcement was used to confuse criminals who operate in Guanajuato, especially the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel a criminal organization that has threatened some government officials.
Source: Notimex
Comments
