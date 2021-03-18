Cold Front 43 is expected to enter Yucatan tonight

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- This Thursday, the minimum temperatures at morning were between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius but in the afternoon, the maximum temperatures will be between 30 to 32 degrees on the coast and 34 to 37 degrees in the interior of the State.

However, the weather will begin to change at night, as it is expected that there will be an increase in clouds with wind from the west and northwest, and there will be the possibility of rains in the east and southeast of the State due to the proximity of the cold front 43, which it is expected to arrive in the northwestern part by the end of the night this Thursday.

Therefore, this Thursday, a hot to very hot environment is expected, with mostly clear skies during the day, but already at night, an increase in cloudy with wind is expected, as well as rain.

Cold front 43 is approaching

The cold front 43 is located in the northwest of the Gulf of Mexico and moves southeast towards the Yucatan Peninsula, where its first effects are expected in the afternoon and night of this Thursday with rains in the area east, southeast and south of the state.

After the front line reaches around the end of the night on Thursday 18 or early morning on Friday 19, it will cause a slight drop in temperature at dawn this Friday and a cooling of the temperature in the maximums of that day, with medium skies. cloudy and north wind.

This cold front event will cause a cooling of the maximum temperatures and a decrease in the minimum temperatures in the sunrises of Friday 19, Saturday 20, Sunday 21 and Monday 22.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

