John Ackerman’s plan for the INE failed

John Mill Ackerman Rose is an American-born, naturalized Mexican activist, and researcher at UNAM.
Ackerman is also an activist for left-wing and causes. He is an active supporter of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), a political party, and he is known as the “right arm” of MORENA leader and president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
In an interview, Ackerman defended the government of Nicolas Maduro, saying Venezuela was “much more democratic and respectful of human rights than Mexico”.
Ackerman’s plan failed
Mexico City-based newspaper El Universal said John Ackerman will criticize the four women at the Selection Committee at the INE after they stopped him from imposing a candidate at the INE’s General Counsel.
We’ve been told that Ackerman accused the INE officials of forming a “block” against him after the majority decided that Diana Talavera, who is friends with Irma Eréndira Sandoval and works for Ackerman’s brother-in-law, didn’t make it to the final 10.
John Ackerman didn’t take this well, accused of being classists and elitists. He then threatened to walk away from the virtual meeting, which he did.
Sources said he will likely disqualify the process at some point.
Source: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/
