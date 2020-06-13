Racism is a problem that exists in Mexico

Roughly a quarter of Mexico’s population is indigenous, and at least 7 million people speak an indigenous language, according to official data.

The isolation and poverty that indigenous people suffer were brought to international attention in the 1990s by the leftist Zapatista rebellion. But little (or no) progress has been made so far.

A recent study by global aid charity Oxfam found Mexicans who identify as indigenous and have darker skin tones suffer greater disadvantages.

Many Mexicans also face discrimination because of their dress, weight, height, religious beliefs and sexual preferences, experts say.

According to a 2017 survey by the National Statistics Institute and the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), 20% of respondents said they had experienced discrimination in the last 12 months.

“As in the United States, in Mexico, there is a lot of discrimination and racism. No one here is exempt from being discriminated against,” said Susana Reyes, who last week participated in a small demonstration in Mexico City over Floyd’s death.

