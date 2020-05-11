Remains of 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico’s Jalisco state

(CNN).- Law enforcement in Mexico’s Jalisco state discovered a mass grave with the bodies of at least 25 unidentified people, the prosecutor’s office in that state said.
Investigators also found five bags that may hold human remains, according to the Jalisco state prosecutors’ office in a press release posted on its Twitter account late Saturday.
The remains were found in El Salto, a city southeast of Guadalajara, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The bodies and the bags will undergo forensic analysis, the office said.
The state has seen rising violence in recent years. It’s the base of Jalisco New Generation, one of Mexico’s “most powerful and fastest growing” drug cartels, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.
It split from the Sinaloa Cartel 10 years ago.The agency said its personnel are continuing to work “despite the health risks due to Covid-19” in fundamental areas, including in the search for disappeared persons.
Source: CNN
