2 journalists killed in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico

Mexico deeply regretted and strongly condemned the cunning murders of journalists José Luis Castillo Osuna and Alma Angélica Aguilar registered in the state of Sonora during the month of June 2020.

José Luis Castillo Osuna, was shot to death outside his home in the municipality of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

On Thursday, June 11, the owner of the “Prioridad Máxima” digital portal, was standing on his doorstep, on Calle San Martín, El Campanario neighborhood, when he was shot to death.

After hearing the firearm detonations, residents alerted the authorities. Police personnel came to the scene and found the communicator lying on the floor lifeless.

José Luis Castillo is the third journalist killed in the state of Sonora, in less than a month, the second was Alma Angélica Aguilar from Diario El Yaqui.

It was the morning of Wednesday, June 10, when the body of local reporter Alma Angélica Aguilar was found in a motel, in the municipality of Cajeme, along with a man identified as Jaime Gilberto “N”.

The first versions indicate that the victims had marks of violence and gunshot wounds, however, hours later the Attorney General of Justice of Sonora denied it and stated that an investigation file was opened.

On May 17, the communicator and businessman Jorge Armenta was also assassinated in the state of Sonora.

In Mexico, a total of 9 murders of journalists have been registered so far in 2020:

The first is that of Álvaro Ruíz, in Pichucalco, Chiapas.

The second, that of Fidel Ávila Gómez, in Huetamo, Michoacán

The third that of the TV announcer Bárbara Greco, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The fourth that of Rosendo Arroyo Delgado in Iguala, Guerrero.

The fifth is that of María Elena Ferral, in Papantla, Veracruz.

The sixth that of Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The seventh Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos, director of the Grupo Editorial El Tiempo, in Cajeme, Sonora.

The eighth: Alma Angélica Aguilar, Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

The ninth: José Luis Castillo Osuna, Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

