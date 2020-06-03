Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets to reopen on Monday June 8

Mérida, Yucatan (June 2, 2020).- The Mérida City Council informs that it will be on Monday, June 8 when the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets will reopen to the public, but the reopening will take place gradually and in stages in order to privilege the safety of all citizens.

These two important supply centers were temporarily closed on May 20, after state health personnel applied COVID-19 tests to the tenants, and detected 47 positive cases.

The municipal administration is currently carrying out cleaning and maintenance actions, as the facilities remain closed.

Given the weather conditions in recent days, these maintenance tasks have had some delays. Therefore, the reopening of both supply centers has been scheduled for next Monday, June 8.

With the postponement of the opening of both “mercados“, the City Council seeks to ensure that tenants and customers have facilities in better conditions that, in turn, allow to take care of the health and safety of thousands of people who come to these markets on a daily basis.

The reopening, in addition, will be done in stages, in order to maintain better control on admission, and avoid new infections of coronavirus.

Likewise, the City Council is finalizing details of what will be the new protocols for supply centers, which are elaborated privileging the health of people but also seeking to maintain the renewed conditions in which these facilities will be delivered to Meridians as of Monday, June 8. The new provisions will be announced in due course before the reopening of the markets.

Before the temporary closure, mayor Renán Barrera ordered that in addition to the sanitation work, other maintenance and improvement of the facilities be carried out.

The works include maintenance of the structure and awnings of the façades of the San Benito, cleaning of walls, corridors and facade painting of the Lucas de Gálvez, as well as deep cleaning of metal curtains, floors and walls.

The City Council, through the direction of Public Works, allocated a two million peso budget to these tasks.

The work being carried out is focused on enabling tenants to carry out their activities with the greatest possible health security for both themselves and customers, in order to prevent further outbreaks of coronavirus.

