In the middle of the night, a man drowned at the Chelem Ría in Progreso, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- Due to an unfortunate accident, a subject drowned in Chelem, Progreso municipality when he was fishing in the company of a relative.

Cousins ​​Luis and Isidro went to the Chelem Ría, on the side of the road, to try to fish for shrimp, without imagining the tragedy that was about to happen.

To achieve a greater volume of fishing, the cousins ​​separated and Luis, from Chelem, stayed in a lower area, while Isidro, from Kanasín, went to a deeper part of the Ría.

It was midnight, to dawn on Friday, when the misfortune occurred, since Isidro, who was in the deepest area, slipped, fell off the boat and drowned.

Luis, 54 years old, in the middle of the darkness, suddenly in the distance heard the cries for help. Then he went to see if it was his cousin or someone else and found a floating bundle, which turned out to be the body of his relative.

Luis, still hoping that his cousin Isidro was alive, dragged him to shore and asked for help, but when paramedics arrived they confirmed the death.

Until now, it is unknown if Isidro drowned because he was not able to swim or if it was another cause.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments