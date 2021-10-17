In the middle of the night, a man drowned at the Chelem Ría in Progreso, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- Due to an unfortunate accident, a subject drowned in Chelem, Progreso municipality when he was fishing in the company of a relative.
Cousins Luis and Isidro went to the Chelem Ría, on the side of the road, to try to fish for shrimp, without imagining the tragedy that was about to happen.
To achieve a greater volume of fishing, the cousins separated and Luis, from Chelem, stayed in a lower area, while Isidro, from Kanasín, went to a deeper part of the Ría.
It was midnight, to dawn on Friday, when the misfortune occurred, since Isidro, who was in the deepest area, slipped, fell off the boat and drowned.
Luis, 54 years old, in the middle of the darkness, suddenly in the distance heard the cries for help. Then he went to see if it was his cousin or someone else and found a floating bundle, which turned out to be the body of his relative.
Luis, still hoping that his cousin Isidro was alive, dragged him to shore and asked for help, but when paramedics arrived they confirmed the death.
Until now, it is unknown if Isidro drowned because he was not able to swim or if it was another cause.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s corn imports are on track to break annual record
Mexico’s imports of corn, mostly from.
-
SEDENA awards contract to presidential aide’s firm
Mexico’s Ministry of Defense awarded last.
-
“Asociación de Cantineros” emerges strong in Merida
As a response to what they.
-
8-year-old girl suffers burns in Uayma, Yucatán and is urgently taken to a Texas hospital
Michou and Mau Foundation helps with.
-
Spectacular Blood Moon will be visible in Yucatan on October 20th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- The.
-
Inclusive Entrepreneurship Fair will be held in December at Mérida´s ADO CAME former bus station
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- Work for.
-
Shooting at the Mexico City International Airport, 1 dead and 2 injured
Eduardo Beaven was preparing to make.
-
La Palma volcano unleashes ‘lava tsunami’
6,800 people evacuated as eruption becomes.
-
World Food Day: The Huge Global Waste
Mexico City, (October 16, 2021).- Food.
-
An elevated viaduct will be built to connect with the Progreso High Port
Progreso, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment