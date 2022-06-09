Merida has a 100% electric, one-of-a-kind public transport unique in Latin America

The new route of the Va y Ven metropolitan transportation system, the only one of its kind in all of Latin America and the first in the entire southeast of the country to be 100% electric, will connect Kanasín and Umán with Mérida, and link more than 137 neighborhoods, offering Yucatecans faster, modern and sustainable transport.

(yucatan.gob.mx).- 100 kilometers through 3 routes with high demand: Centro-Umán, Faculty of Engineering UADY-Centro and Kanasín-Centro

Zero-emission 100% electric units reduce noise pollution, equivalent to more than 170 thousand trees planted in terms of CO2 reduction in 10 years

State-of-the-art technology, innovative security systems for speed control, USB chargers, WiFi, Braille buttons, real-time geolocator, passenger information, and interior parts in vinyl.

Accessible, with 4 sliding doors and low entrances, entrance, and spaces for wheelchairs

It has the benefits of a tram and the flexibility of a public transport city bus

It will connect more than 137 neighborhoods with another 100 public transport routes in Mérida

It will use the old abandoned train tracks, transforming them into trails for public transport and sustainable urban mobility.

