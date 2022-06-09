Merida has a 100% electric, one-of-a-kind public transport unique in Latin America

The new route of the Va y Ven metropolitan transportation system, the only one of its kind in all of Latin America and the first in the entire southeast of the country to be 100% electric, will connect Kanasín and Umán with Mérida, and link more than 137 neighborhoods, offering Yucatecans faster, modern and sustainable transport.
(yucatan.gob.mx).- 100 kilometers through 3 routes with high demand: Centro-Umán, Faculty of Engineering UADY-Centro and Kanasín-Centro
Zero-emission 100% electric units reduce noise pollution, equivalent to more than 170 thousand trees planted in terms of CO2 reduction in 10 years
State-of-the-art technology, innovative security systems for speed control, USB chargers, WiFi, Braille buttons, real-time geolocator, passenger information, and interior parts in vinyl.
Accessible, with 4 sliding doors and low entrances, entrance, and spaces for wheelchairs
It has the benefits of a tram and the flexibility of a public transport city bus
It will connect more than 137 neighborhoods with another 100 public transport routes in Mérida
It will use the old abandoned train tracks, transforming them into trails for public transport and sustainable urban mobility.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila recognizes innovative transformation projects at the Latam Smart City Awards
Innovative projects that favorably impact the.
-
FBI seizes millions of stolen SSNs
U.S. law enforcement has announced the.
-
FGE and SSP arrested two suspects accused of rape against minors in Mérida and Kanasín
The Yucatan State Investigation Police (PEI).
-
The legend of the “Chupacabras” is back, this time in Texas
Something strange was recently seen lurking.
-
AMLO dares US Senator Marco Rubio to prove allegations
After Republican Senator Marco Rubio accused.
-
8.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Moscow
Magnitude 8.4 earthquake recorded in Russia.
-
Electric storms and rainy afternoons are forecast in Merida
During the following days, the hot.
-
American Senator Marco Rubio accuses AMLO of handing over Mexico to drug cartels
The senator of the Republican party.
-
Red Cross invites the Yucatecan society to show their solidarity
Mérida, Yucatán June 6, 2022.- “We.
-
Cyclist falls dead in Ciudad Caucel, and a man steals his belongings
(YI).- Regardless of whether he was.
Leave a Comment