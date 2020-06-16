AMLO gets booed at the Veracruz.

First in Xalapa, then in Emiliano Zapata, López Obrador was rebuked by the people.

VERACRUZ Mexico (Agencies) – With the shout of “AMLO is lying… there is no work or food in Veracruz and Mexico” people held a protest in the city of Xalapa as part of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s visit to this city.

The demonstrators denounced that the president has ignored the request for food support of tens of thousands of families without income because of the pandemic. They also denounced as false López Obrador’s promises to create new sources of employment.

Samuel Aguirre Ochoa, leader of the movement, stressed that “President López Obrador systematically lies about the seriousness of the pandemic and about the support programs he is allocating to the vulnerable population”. He also described as irresponsible the fact that AMLO is asking Mexicans to return to normalcy as if nothing had happened since millions of people no longer have a job to return to. He also pointed out that the state governor, Cuitláhuac García, is following in the same footsteps as the president and has Veracruz in a total disaster; to such a degree that the population repudiates him for his lack of action on behalf of the population.

Emiliano Zapata

When Andrés Manuel López Obrador was leaving Military Camp 26-a in El Lencero in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata in Veracruz, a group of relatives of missing persons surrounded the president’s car to demand an answer to their cases.



Amid shouts demanding that Obrador gets out of the car to talk to them, the protesters began to reproach him for staying inside the vehicle to avoid attending to them. At first, people started screaming in unison: “Come out of the car” “Speak to us”



But, in the face of the president’s indifferent attitude to their requests, some of the relatives of the disappeared stopped in front of the car to prevent it from moving forward and showed signs with the faces of their loved ones so that the president could see them.



The tension remained for a while until one woman’s voice stood out from the others when she said, “I’m not the Chapo’s mother, that’s why you don’t listen to me! That triggered outrage among the protesters who remembered how the president of Mexico even shook hands with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s mother.



You only attend to Chapo’s mom.

An elderly woman wearing a mask stood in front of the president’s car and, for several minutes, refused to move from the front and held a canvas tightly with several people’s image.



Despite constant requests for her to be careful and to get out of the truck, the woman stood firm, looking straight ahead where the president was.

The particular complaint about El Chapo’s mother originated when last March 30th, the video where President Lopez Obrador greeted Consuelo Loera by hand and assured her that he had received her letter went viral.



Our children, where are they?

According to the latest report by the country’s authorities, 61,637 people are missing, which is 40% higher than that reported in 2018 when Enrique Peña Nieto was still governing in Mexico.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments