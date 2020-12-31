Most hotels and restaurants in Mérida cancel the traditional New Year’s dinner

Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19, most of the hotels and restaurants in the city decided to cancel the traditional Christmas and New Year dinners, as a preventive measure, although some chose to offer the takeaway service instead.
Haciendas such as Santa Cruz, Sotuta de Peón, Xcanatún, and Teya did not offer any event to celebrate the arrival of 2021. Today, Hacienda Teya will have a special menu during the day and will conclude work at 6:00 p.m.
The Hyatt, Fiesta Americana, Holiday Inn, and Presidente Intercontinental hotels, unlike in other years, this 2020 did not offer their traditional end-of-the-year events that used to bring together local guests and families.
Other lodging centers such as Piedra de Agua, in the Historic Center of Mérida, will offer a New Year’s dinner, but with limited capacity; until yesterday it had availability.
Another hotel in the first square, Palacio Maya, offers its New Year’s Eve dinner in three stages, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It also includes a children’s menu.
Restaurants that are also used to offering “packages” to say goodbye to the year, have also canceled their events following the instructions of the authorities and anticipating that the majority of Yucatecans will celebrate the arrival of 2021 at home.
