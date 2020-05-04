Not the authority, but the sons of El Chapo impose curfew in Culiacán

The sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, known as “Los Chapitos”, imposed a “curfew” on the inhabitants of the city of Culiacán, state capital of Sinaloa, due to the coronavirus contingency and threatened to “sanction” those who do not comply with the measure.

Through several videos circulating on social networks, the men of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán and Jesús Alfredo, roam the streets of Culiacán aboard vehicles and heavily armed, to supervise that people remain in their homes.

The subjects warned that whoever does not comply with the curfew will be liable to punishments such as “boardings” (beat up with a wood plank), “arrests”, as well as the payment of “fines”.

“After ten o’clock at night, all the people must be inside their homes due to the coronavirus, otherwise they will be punished, these are orders “from above (from Los Chapitos)”, the voice says on the video.

“This is no game, we’re not playing,” concludes the man’s voice in one of the videos.

In another recording it is noted that “anybody caught after 10 o´clock, if not an essential worker, will be “lifted” for two days (with the respective “boarding” treatment), and will have to pay a fine,” added the alleged member.

The members of the Sinaloa Cartel said that only people going back home after their workday will be allowed to be in the streets.

Some Sinaloenses point out that the hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel also maintain the clandestine distribution of alcohol, despite the fact that in Sinaloa “Dry Law” was enacted in the face of the health emergency.

