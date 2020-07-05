Kanye West announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States.

As if 2020 were not a peculiar enough year, particularly for Americans, yesterday, Saturday, July 4th, Kanye West announced that he would run for the United States’ presidency.

UNITED STATES – This July 4th, Independence Day, the rapper, producer, and designer shared that he will expand his resume this year as he begins his political career.

“Now, we must fulfill America’s promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I will run for president of the United States,” the artist said on his Twitter account. He also posted a screenshot on his Instagram account.

The rapper took advantage of the holiday to give this news and added the hashtag #2020Vision (2020 Vision), which could work as a kind of slogan for his future campaign. Besides, entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to West’s tweet with a simple phrase: “You have my full support,” said SpaceX’s CEO.

However, it is not a complete surprise since the singer had expressed his desire to compete for the most powerful office in the country a few years ago. In 2015, he first informed his fans that he would take a step into politics during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. That time, he revealed that his campaign would begin in 2020.

In recent years, West has been heavily criticized for being a strong supporter of the policies and figure of the current president, Donald Trump, and he explained that if he had voted, he would have done it for him. For two years, West praised the president in interviews and even visited him in 2018 during a meeting at the White House to discuss violence and the U.S. prison system.

Wearing a red cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” the 43-year-old musician then called the U.S. president a hero and thanked him for making him feel “like Superman.

However, at the end of the same year, West retracted his words and distanced himself from Trump.

“Now, my eyes are wide open, and I realize that I have been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I’m distancing myself from politics and focusing completely on being creative,” West tweeted in October. After that, the Grammy winner distanced himself from politics.

West has distanced himself from Trump in recent times. But his political ambitions were made public again last November during a design event. West explained that everything would be straightforward when he ran for president (in 2024) because he would create so many jobs.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs that it won’t be a race, it will be a walk,” he said last year. For now, it seems he didn’t want to wait for another cycle to announce his candidacy.

The performer did not make any other comments, so it is unknown how serious his intentions are. But if he is serious, West will have to determine whether he has a campaign team and, if he aligns himself with the political principles he has upheld, he would be a match for Trump, whose GOP nomination is taken for granted.

Perhaps Americans are mentally preparing to see a country run by “The Kardashians” with Kim Kardashian as a “first lady” and Kanye West as “Mister President”… Wouldn’t that be something?

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments