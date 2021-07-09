Telchac Puerto beaches temporarily closed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases

TELCHAC, PUERTO (July 09, 2021).- In order to prevent high rates of Covid 19 infections, the Telchac City Council announced this day the total closure of the pier, boardwalk, and non-essential public spaces.
The foregoing will take effect as of this Friday at 12:00 noon, which includes the total closure of the pier, boardwalk, and other non-essential public spaces (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).
Likewise, an exhortation is made to the citizens of this municipality to remain in their homes from 11 pm throughout the week, except for any medical or work emergency.
In this regard, the mayor of Telchac, Juan Alfredo Marrufo Díaz called on the public to respect the health protocols that the State Government has issued, such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel, and keeping a healthy distance between people at all times.
