Curfew in Progreso as of 7 pm.

PROGRESO Yucatán. – The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, decreed a “curfew” in the entire municipality starting this Tuesday, from 7 pm to 5 am the next day. The Town Council approved this measure in a session that took place this Monday.

In a live broadcast from his Facebook account, the municipal president announced the measures approved in the Town Hall session.

According to him, the measure is to reduce mobility. The action will be in effect until May 18. During this time, the traffic of private vehicles will be restricted throughout the municipality, as well as pedestrians. Everyone will have to stay in their homes. Vehicles and citizens found on public roads will be sanctioned.

Likewise, all essential businesses will be closed at 6 pm so that employees may return to their homes. Public transportation will stop providing service after 7 pm. Restaurants will be able to deliver food to homes until 10 pm.

Pharmacies, clinics, and municipal and state police, Navy, and National Guard patrols will be allowed to operate throughout the municipality.

AutoProgreso’s passenger transportation will be regulated, as people are working in Merida. The same will apply to the sanitary filter at the entrance of the port; the drivers of private vehicles will have to identify themselves to enter the city.

The measures are to avoid further contagion in this phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are four confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the port, and the steps are intended to prevent it from spreading.

Many people are not staying at home, and children and young people have been seen in the parks and streets playing. Meetings and events of all kinds are forbidden.

