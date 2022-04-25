The meetings and conventions tourism leaves an economic spill of 150 million pesos in Cancun

The Convention Center projects an economic benefit of around 150 million pesos due to the reactivation of the convention travel industry. In the next eight months, 52 events are scheduled with an attendance of close to 40,000 visitors.

Jair López Montes, general director of this venue, explained that the average cost of each participant can be up to three times higher than that of an average tourist, since they can even pay up to 787 dollars per person and per day for lodging, transfers, food, social events, acquisition of handicrafts, among others.

“Some of the most important conventions that we have for next year is the National Congress of the Mexican Society of Otorhinolaryngology, which is an event of one thousand attendees and that repeats for the third time in Cancun; we also have the World Nutrition Forum, which brings 800 people, as well as the National Gastroenterology Meeting,” he said.

Likewise, he indicated that medical congresses cover 60% of the agenda of the Convention Center because every year these specialists need to take updating courses, which are often subsidized by national and international laboratories and pharmaceutical organizations.

“They are the ones who maintain these events at a general level, not only in Cancun but worldwide. The most frequent after these are the meetings on the subject of technology and then the associations such as accountants and lawyers, ”he said.

Regarding the recovery of the congresses, after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, 90% have been rescued, of which 40% will be held in 2022 and the rest has been scheduled for 2023, most of these in person.

“For this year we have 52 events scheduled and 77 are already scheduled for the next, which indicates that little by little, this important industry will be reactivated in the Mexican Caribbean, ”he concluded.

