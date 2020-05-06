Chetumal, Quintana Roo celebrates 122 years of its foundation

CHETUMAL, OTHÓN P. BLANCO, Q UINTANA ROO, (May 5, 2020).- Chetumal celebrates 122 years of its foundation and despite the voluntary isolation that prevented public events, the inhabitants of the capital of Quintana Roo celebrated on social networks posting messages of encouragement and what it means to them to live in this beautiful city.

For some years, citizens have organized to sing Las Mañanitas in a popular festival to promote the unity that prevails among the inhabitants of Chetumal and strengthen the ties of identity that characterize locals and residents.

But this year the Covid 19 did not allow it: the restrictions as a result of the health emergency caused by the pandemic prevented the families from meeting in the park of the esplanade of the flag and traveling the Bahia Boulevard to taste a “marquesita” with queso de bola or a “machacado“, but above all enjoy the pleasant family company.

However, current conditions did not stop the inhabitants of the city from singing or playing Las Mañanitas in their homes, on the occasion of the founding of Chetumal.

Happy birthday Chetumal!

