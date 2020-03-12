Candlelight causes fire in Garcia Gineres

Mérida, Yucatan.- On Wednesday March 11th, a fire was registered in the property located on Calle 28 number 155, on the corner with Avenida Cupules, García Ginerés neighborhood.

The owner of the property apparently lit a candle and left it on top of a table. Later, the candle fell and reached a piece of wooden furniture, which caught fire.

The fire spread to other parts of the house, where fortunately there was no one.

Closets, clothing and other items were burned. Three rooms of the property were affected.

Agents of the Mérida Fire Department put out the flames and no injuries were reported.







