RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA session at Sol y Tierra (March 20th)

Friday March 20, 6:00 PM, at Sol y Tierra, Calle 15 # 210 (x26), Col. García Ginerés, Mérida, Yuc.

Gentler on the joints and fascia than Yin Yoga, Restorative practice is a profoundly soothing experience that restores your body and mind to its equilibrium through a process of fully supported and deeply relaxing postures.

On its part, Yoga Nidra is a simple yet powerful body-centered meditative technique that promotes health, healing, and wellbeing. No experience necessary.

All are welcome!!! Dr. Alma Duran invites you to visit her website, where you can get additional information and reserve your spot: https://yogaconalmainmerida.offeringtree.com

