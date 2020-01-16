Christopher Tolkien, son of the Lord of The Rings author JRR Tolkien died aged 95

An award-winning author in his own right, Christopher Tolkien will perhaps be best remembered for drawing the original maps found in Lord of the Rings and for being a guardian of of Middle Earth after his father’s death.

Christopher Tolkien, the son of Lord Of The Rings author JRR Tolkien, has died aged 95, the Tolkien Society has said. Christopher continued his father’s work after his death and was an accomplished author in his own right.

Without him readers enraptured by the stories of Middle Earth may not have had any more than the four novels from JRR to enjoy.

The Tolkien Society, which promotes the life and works of the revered fantasy writer, said: “Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family.”

Christopher was the third son of JRR, and edited most of his father’s work which was released after his death.

Source: The Daily Mirror







