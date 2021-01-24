New suspension against Tren Maya in three areas of Yucatán.

The authorities will not be able to carry out further work on the train in Mérida, Izamal, and Chocholá, where the inhabitants are waiting for the judicial authorities to grant a definitive suspension in the case.

YUCATAN Mexico (Animal Político) – The Maya Train, a priority project of the federal government, will have to suspend work in Mérida, Izamal, and Chocholá, following a suspension of the project granted by the Third District Court in Yucatán.

On January 20, the Kanan collective, dedicated to the defense of human rights, obtained the judge’s resolution to suspend the project’s works after residents of these three Yucatecan municipalities filed an injunction for lack of information during the public consultation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) carried out in June 2020.

Through the organization, the inhabitants accuse the unconstitutionality of the train due to the lack of transparency and public participation in the consultation.

According to the collective, in the resolution approving the Environmental Impact Assessment of the Mayan Train, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) acknowledged “the absence of information during the public consultation and that it was the responsibility of Fonatur (the National Fund for Tourism Promotion) not to make available to the environmental authority all the information on the project.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments