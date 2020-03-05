A transgender man and a woman get married in Mérida, Yucatán

For the first time in Yucatan, a couple consisting of a transgender man and a woman got married at the Mérida Civil Registry. For many people, this represents a further step towards a more egalitarian society and the consolidation of the rights of the LGBTTTI community.

Farid Hernández Barrera and Julia Ferrer López met three years ago in a WhatsApp group, and after a while, they decided to establish a relationship.

After the change of identity of Farid – which became possible thanks to the Unasse association – the couple was able to marry on the afternoon of Wednesday March 4th, at the Office number 20 of the Civil Registry, in the north of Mérida.

After the ceremony that was attended by relatives of both parties, a newly married and visibly excited Farid Hernández, said that his identity change process lasted 11 months, “and today we are finally legally married”, he (or is ti she?) celebrated.

On that decision, he explained that he had never felt comfortable with his body, a situation that led him to go to institutions such as Unasse and Yucatrans, to which he thanked for their inconditional support.

The couple marrie at the Office number 20 of the Civil Registry, in the north of Mérida.

“It’s a huge step for me and Julia. It fills us with happiness, because not everyone can get married. And a lot of patience is needed to carry out the identity change, ” he stated.

Things have not been easy for the newly wed couple, since some of their relatives, especially from the groom’s side, did not approve the wedding.

“Some people in my family still have a closed mind. Hopefully in time, they will come to accept the reality of who I am. But for me, what matters the most is the happiness of my wife, ”he added.

In addition to that, Hernández Barrera regretted having suffered constant discrimination, both socially and professionally, and in that context, he demanded to be treated with respect as what he is, a transgender person.

When asked about the legislation of gender change and equal marriage, Farid declared that the current local Legislature “has a closed mind” and condemned their position before the rights of the LGBT+ community.

Julia explained that they both have biological children, so the couple’s future plans are to achieve legal adoption of their offspring. They still have to go through the whole process, and despite seeing it with optimism, they predict that it will not be an easy task.

After the ceremony, Farid and Julia officially started a new life as a married couple. And at least for the moment, they are celebrating their new union, and both declared to feel prepared for the challenges of marriage.







