Top 10 Places On Your Bucket List When Travelling To Egypt 

Egypt is indeed a top tourist destination; it would be regarded naive not to appreciate the relatively obscure bits of history that end up making the state genuinely a wonderful place of ancient civilizations.

These are the top places that you must count on your list for Egypt vacation to ensure the experience is worth all the hype.

1. Giza Pyramids

The astonishing pyramids at Giza are the earliest known attraction in the world, as the only people who survived the ancient Greek-listed Seven Wonders of the World. Even today researchers are unable to agree on how this incredible architectural masterpiece managed to achieve, considering the ancient available tools to the Egyptians. In Egypt, to date, 138 pyramids have been found. Most were constructed during the Old and Middle Kingdom times as monuments for the Pharaohs of the country and their courtiers. A visit to these tombs will make your trip extravagant.

2. Temple of Abu Simbel

The magnificent Sun Temple of Pharaoh Ramses II at Abu Simbel is probably the most awe-inspiring temple of all ancient Egypt with its giant rock-cut statue. In a show of perfection and structural egotism, Ramses II had the whole temple strategically positioned and focused so that on his date of fall from power and birthday, the rays of the sun will align a couple of times a year and highlight the inside sanctum of the temple. To witness such a marvelous sight, add Abu Simble in your bucket list.

3. Valley of the Kings

This location is based in 4,000-year-old Luxor. The Valley of the Kings is lined with often highly decorated tombs, built to house the royal sarcophagi mummies of the glorious pharaohs preparing for their journey into the hereafter. Several of the finest-known graves are Ramses II, Seti I, Amenhotep II and King Tutankhamun’s tomb of course. Biban al-Harim, the Queens Valley, has at least 75 graves, of which about 4 are accessible. It is partially stone-cut, partially wall-mounted, and one of the richest and perhaps most visited sites in Egypt.

4. Karnak Temples

The temples of Karnak and Luxor are among the most striking relics of the world’s ancient history. They are second to the iconic pyramids in prominence. The Karnak complex consists of four separate portions, only the Amun-Re precinct of which is open to the general public. The site includes a multitude of sandstone frameworks, varying from god and pharaoh mummies to remarkable carvings and friezes. Needless to say, no trip to Egypt is perfect without exploring the old grounds on which these tombs are situated.

5. Abydos

Abydos has been one of ancient Egypt’s oldest cities, and also the most significant for its archaeology. One section of the Abydos map has been puzzling archaeologists for years. It escalated in fame in ancient days as a spot for pharaohs to be laid to rest, a fact that resulted in it becoming a cultural center for the god Osiris. Within this strange structure, every look and turn you take reveals something extraordinary, whether it is the enormous courtyards or the fascinating artwork.

6. Alexandria

Overflowing with heritage, Alexandria was created by the renowned Alexander the Great, a spectacular town on the northern coast of Egypt, scooped by the stunning Mediterranean. Alexandria once was the place of residence of the Pharos, a landmark that was one of the seven wonders of the classical world. Established about 2,300 years earlier, its past glory still shows through it and blends with modern elements, creating an entirely new environment to be witnessed.

7. Hurghada

The Red Sea resort in Hurghada, which was founded in the early 20th century, took on a growth explosion due to tourism in the 1980s. It consists of three main sections. In the north stands Ed-Dahar, which hosts over half of the locals and some of the more expensive restaurants, hotels and tourist bazaars in Hurghada. Sigala sits a few kilometers south, and maybe less famous than Ed-Dahar. Still further south is New Hurghada where upmarket hotels and restaurants are concentrated. Hurghada is also renowned for its lively nightlife.

8. Philae Temples

Philae Island was quite a rocky isle in the south of Aswan at the center of the Nile River. In Hieroglyphic, it was titled “Apo” which represents Ivory. The covering of the walls with images of Ptolemaic kings and everyday ceremonial rituals conducted by Roman emperors. The Greek “Elephantine ” also knew it most likely as it was a major trade center, especially for ivory. It is full of vibrant markets, exotic scents, pharaonic and roman artifacts and antiques from the ancient Nubian countryside.

9. El Alamein

El Alamein, known best as the location of some of the most violent fights of the Second World War, is now a remembrance place for people who wish to pay tribute to those sacrificed during the battle. 80,000 soldiers lost their lives to the war. El Alamein is not just a gloomy thing of the past with its wonderful beach resorts, warmed by sparkling water, which is the ideal place to celebrate life and scenes of joy.

10. Egyptian Museum, Tut Exhibit

The Tomb of Tutankhamun, uncovered by Howard Carter in 1922, maybe one of the most breathtaking archeological cults ever. From becoming the king at the age of 9 till his death, all his jewel collection was uncountable yet valuable. After his death, the cemetery of King Tut was secured after 70 days and remained unchanged till Carter’s impressive discovery. The made of gold burial mask of King Tutankhamun and his precious cache of ancient artifacts are now on exhibit at the globe-famous Egyptian Museum in Cairo and a trip is definitely worth a look.







