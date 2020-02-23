Is vertical housing the new real estate trend in Mérida?

“As a result of the constant arrival of families from Central and Northern Mexico to state capital , the demand for vertical constructions increases in Mérida”, said the president of the Yucatecan delegation of the National Chamber of Housing Developers (Canadevi), Eduardo Ancona Cámara, highlighting the importance of promoting this type of real estate to prevent the loss of the quality of life of the Yucatecan capital.
He pointed out that colonias Alemán and García Ginerés would be featuring vertical growth in the near future, given the urban characteristics these two colonias have.
He stressed that both residential areas were the first well planned subdivisions in Mérida, so they are models with parks and wide streets and avenues.
“Those colonias could be turning in the new La Condesa, or del Valle, with vertical constructions, offering citizenx a better quality of life, ”he said.
Ancona Cámara stated that due to the conditions that prevail in the Yucatecan capital, such as security, thousands of people annually choose to come to live here, mainly, those from the center of the country.
Therefore, given the customs they have, they are looking for housing in high-rise buildings, so the demand for this type of homes is increasingly high.
He guaranteed that the necessary offer already exists in that area and exemplified the case of the Campestre neighborhood.
He acknowledged that new families tend to move away from the places where they lived, and numerous housing areas are beginning to be abandoned, as happened with the Historic Center of Merida.
He mentioned that the neighborhoods of Santiago Apóstol and Santa Ana are the most demanded right now, mainly by retirees from the United States,
You have to make a multi-million dollar investment in certain areas, but it is real, it has been done in many cities, in the Historic Center there are many houses that foreigners are rescuing, but that does not make the necessary density, you have to make serious redensification investments ” Ancona Cámara abounded.
He commented that currently the interest of people to have their homes near their working centers and their families, as well as shopping areas, etc., begins to predominate.
“People seek a home closer to work, to their kids’ school, to their parents’ house (cause whole families are moving down to Merida); so the offer is viable, the biggest challenge is to be able to provide all the services, to have drainage, electricity, enough water, given the population density growth, ”he added.
Finally, Ancona Cámara highlighted the importance of the event that brought the business sector together, along with the National Institute for the Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit).
During this event, representatives of organizations such as the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Yucatan (Japay) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) were present.
“Because the proper authorities must decide what buildingns can be demolished or not, an which are national monuments that we must preserve”, Ancona Cámara concluded.The Yucatan Times
