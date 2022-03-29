Greenpeace activists immobilized machinery used to build the Maya Train in Quintana Roo

Activists from the international group Greenpeace symbolically immobilized machinery that would be used for the devastation of the Quintana Roo jungle to build the Mayan Train.

(Greenpeace).- According to photographic material that was provided this morning, citizens stood in front of the machinery right in front of a gap that opens up, literally destroying a part of the jungle.

The information does not specify where the machinery is located.

The immobilization took place when the military convoy moved to Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Tulum with about 100 elements of the Mexican Army and heavy machinery to work on the construction of section five of the Mayan Train in the tourist corridor of the Mexican Caribbean.

The military personnel left Chetumal around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 28th, and include engineers from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), who participated in the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

They are expected to arrive in Tulum around 2 in the afternoon, after completing a 240-kilometer journey.

Last night they arrived in the capital of Quintana Roo after traveling by land about 1,500 kilometers in 20 hours from the base of Santa Lucía, in the central zone of the country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







