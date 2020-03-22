.22 caliber gun found inside luggage at Mérida airport

While carrying out a routine inspection in the ambulatory area of the Merida International Airport, members of the National Guard attended a report by private security personnel, on the detection of a metallic object with weapon characteristics in one of the suitcases.

When carrying out the physical inspection of the luggage, a 0.22 caliber double-barrel hand pistol, along with useful cartridges were found inside, without the documentation to prove ownership and the corresponding transfer permit.

The weapon was made available to the Attorney General in the state for the probable crime of illegal carrying of firearm, which is sanctioned by the Federal law on firearms and explosives.

The luggage was detected on a Merida-Mexico City flight.







