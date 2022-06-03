Kanasín Police and SSP agents close down a party, they find minors and drugs

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police, in coordination with agents of the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat, suspended a clandestine party in Mulchechén II, on May 29th. Police officers found alcohol, marijuana and the drug known in Mexico as “crystal”. More than two hundred minors were attending the party.

This illegal event was detected thanks to a citizen complaint and 4 of the organizers were arrested, including a woman.

According to the official report, on Saturday, May 28th, at 11:00 p.m. a call was received from a mother who reported that her daughter was participating in a clandestine party on Calle 39 No. 396-B with 46 and 48 of the Mulchechén II neighborhood and in the that apparently the attendees were consuming alcohol and drugs of different kinds.

Units of the Kanasín Police and the SSP went to the place, where they met with the owner of the property, who informed them that they had requested the site for a school gathering.

When inspecting the site, the police officers counted at least 250 minors. They were immediately ordered to vacate the place. In an inspection bottles of liquor, doses of cannabis, doses of “crystal”, as well as pipes, and rice paper for the consumption of prohibited drugs are detected.

The organizers of the event were arrested and identified as Jesús Emanuel P.V., 21 years old; Daniel S.G., 18 years old; Eduardo Yunkin M.K.m, 20 years old; and, Cherry Crisbel M.J., 27, who are sent to the public jail for the corresponding purposes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments