Kanasín Police and SSP agents close down a party, they find minors and drugs

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police, in coordination with agents of the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat, suspended a clandestine party in Mulchechén II, on May 29th. Police officers found alcohol, marijuana and the drug known in Mexico as “crystal”. More than two hundred minors were attending the party.
This illegal event was detected thanks to a citizen complaint and 4 of the organizers were arrested, including a woman.
According to the official report, on Saturday, May 28th, at 11:00 p.m. a call was received from a mother who reported that her daughter was participating in a clandestine party on Calle 39 No. 396-B with 46 and 48 of the Mulchechén II neighborhood and in the that apparently the attendees were consuming alcohol and drugs of different kinds.
Units of the Kanasín Police and the SSP went to the place, where they met with the owner of the property, who informed them that they had requested the site for a school gathering.
When inspecting the site, the police officers counted at least 250 minors. They were immediately ordered to vacate the place. In an inspection bottles of liquor, doses of cannabis, doses of “crystal”, as well as pipes, and rice paper for the consumption of prohibited drugs are detected.
The organizers of the event were arrested and identified as Jesús Emanuel P.V., 21 years old; Daniel S.G., 18 years old; Eduardo Yunkin M.K.m, 20 years old; and, Cherry Crisbel M.J., 27, who are sent to the public jail for the corresponding purposes.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila presents investment projects to Marcelo Ebrard
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, met.
-
In the midst of a harmonious atmosphere, dozens of families enjoyed La Noche Blanca
After a forced break of two.
-
Expo Environmental Forum, an interactive space for families in Yucatan
The 2022 Environmental Forum Expo, whose.
-
Foreigner tries to prevent a blind man from singing in the streets of downtown Merida
On Friday, May 27th, in downtown.
-
Storm leaves 465,000 users without electricity in the Yucatan Peninsula last weekend
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) confirmed.
-
Man will spend 20 years in prison for abusing a young woman with Down Syndrome in Merida
In an abbreviated procedure, José “N”.
-
Arrival of foreign companies in Yucatan grows
The constant promotion of Yucatan at.
-
Amber Alert activated for Mateo Saíd Marín López
Mateo Said Marín López, only 4.
-
Yucatan stands out with an imposing presence in the last edition of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco
During the recent edition of the.
-
The first tropical cyclone of the season is now entering the Yucatan Peninsula
The extensive area of rain and.
Leave a Comment