López Obrador highlights Campeche’s economic potential

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the economic potential of the state of Campeche, for reactivation through oil production and its agricultural and livestock contribution.

The president, who was slightly hoarse due to the adverse climate conditions that prevail in the region, highlighted that the Cantarell oil fields were the ones that made the greatest contribution to the country for more than 30 years.

“The Campeche probe is where more oil has been extracted for more than 30 years. This state, Campeche, contributed as the largest oil producer in the country, especially when the Cantarell field was booming, one of the most productive oil fields in the world”, AMLO said.

“It is a state with agricultural production with basic crops, corn, beans, rice, also a cattle state with great natural wealth,” the president declared at a press conference carried out in Campeche on Wednesday, June 3.

Likewise, AMLO emphasized the entity’s fishing potential and affirmed that these activities will be strengthened to underpin the economic recovery of the region after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, Governor Carlos Miguel Aysa González reported that his home state is the one with the fewest cases of coronavirus registered in recent days, and thanked the recent donations of ventilators from the federal government to equip the state health sector to deal with the contingency.

Also present at the press conference was David León Romero, national coordinator of Civil Protection, who offered an update on the effects of Tropical Depression number three, which is bringing torrential rains to Yucatan, Campeche, Veracruz, and Tabasco.

