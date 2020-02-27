Mérida will host Smart City Expo LATAM Congress

On Thursday, February 27, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, presided over the presentation of the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress 2020.

Smart City Expo LATAM Congress is the most important urban and territorial transformation event in the world, and this year it will be held on June 23, 24 and 25 in Mérida, Yuc.

The macro event favors the creation of links and exchange of ideas, practices and solutions to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Latin American cities; through technology, innovation and collaborative culture.

The official announcement was made during the presentation at the Juárez Hall of the Barceló México Reforma Hotel, in Mexico City, .







