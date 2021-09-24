Mexico reports 11,808 infections and 748 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

MEXICO, (September 24, 2021).- The federal Ministry of Health (SSA) updated the daily technical report on the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) in Mexico for this Thursday , September 23 , 2021:

Last 24 hours : 11,808 infections and 748 deaths

: and Current active cases: 67,949

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic: 274,139

Accumulated confirmed cases: 3 million 608 thousand 976

At the international level, SSA Mexico reported that for 24 hours before the 23 of September , 467 000 94 infections and eight thousand 96 deaths were recorded, adding accumulated aggregate 229 million 858 thousand 719 infections and 4 million 713 thousand 543 deaths.

The federal SSA offered data on the national vaccination plan

Until 5:00 p.m. this Thursday , September 23 , 2021, in Mexico 730 thousand 529 COVID-19 vaccines were applied , so the total of doses applied rose to 97 million 523 thousand 713 , of which 68 have been wasted thousand 237 bulbs, highlighted the federal agency.

“In Mexico there are 43 million 248 thousand 659 people with a complete COVID-19 vaccination scheme , while there are 19 million 662 thousand 505 with a half scheme. Since December 23, 2020, the national territory has received 114 million 047 thousand 815 vaccines ” .

Vaccines received until 23 of September 32 million 471 thousand 205 are Pfizer / BionTech; 43 million 431 thousand 200 from AstraZeneca; 20 million SinoVac; 6 million Sputnik V; 7 million 295 thousand 410 from CanSino; one million 350 thousand from Janssen, and 3.5 million from Moderna.

The 10 states of the country that accumulate 66% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are Mexico City (CDMX) , State of Mexico , Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí, therefore that the citizens were exhorted to continue applying biosafety measures.

