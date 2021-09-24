Mexico reports 11,808 infections and 748 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

MEXICO, (September 24, 2021).- The federal Ministry of Health (SSA) updated the daily technical report on the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) in Mexico for this Thursday , September 23 , 2021:
- Last 24 hours : 11,808 infections and 748 deaths
- Current active cases: 67,949
- Total deaths since the start of the pandemic: 274,139
- Accumulated confirmed cases: 3 million 608 thousand 976
At the international level, SSA Mexico reported that for 24 hours before the 23 of September , 467 000 94 infections and eight thousand 96 deaths were recorded, adding accumulated aggregate 229 million 858 thousand 719 infections and 4 million 713 thousand 543 deaths.
Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo #COVID19 | 23 de septiembre de 2021— SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) September 23, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/4qqnOLs4gl pic.twitter.com/CgznfpfWOU
The federal SSA offered data on the national vaccination plan
Until 5:00 p.m. this Thursday , September 23 , 2021, in Mexico 730 thousand 529 COVID-19 vaccines were applied , so the total of doses applied rose to 97 million 523 thousand 713 , of which 68 have been wasted thousand 237 bulbs, highlighted the federal agency.
“In Mexico there are 43 million 248 thousand 659 people with a complete COVID-19 vaccination scheme , while there are 19 million 662 thousand 505 with a half scheme. Since December 23, 2020, the national territory has received 114 million 047 thousand 815 vaccines ” .
#MeCuidoPorAmor a la vida.— SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) September 23, 2021
Refuerza las medidas de higiene y evita contagios de COVID-19.
✅ #SuSanaDistancia
✅ #LavadoDeManos frecuente
✅ #UsoDeCubrebocas
Infórmate en ➡️ https://t.co/8eu3lWRfyH pic.twitter.com/BIG68ny3AB
Vaccines received until 23 of September 32 million 471 thousand 205 are Pfizer / BionTech; 43 million 431 thousand 200 from AstraZeneca; 20 million SinoVac; 6 million Sputnik V; 7 million 295 thousand 410 from CanSino; one million 350 thousand from Janssen, and 3.5 million from Moderna.
The 10 states of the country that accumulate 66% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are Mexico City (CDMX) , State of Mexico , Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí, therefore that the citizens were exhorted to continue applying biosafety measures.
Source: Uno tv
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Biden’s honeymoon with Europe is over
BARCELONA — When President Biden stood.
-
World thyroid cancer day; incidence increased and mortality decreased
It is the most common tumor.
-
Mérida urban area cannot continue to expand, it is not viable or profitable (Canadevi)
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- Given.
-
Hotels in the Riviera Maya are recovering thanks to international flights reopening
The yellow traffic light also benefits.
-
The White Lady, endemic fish of the Yucatan Peninsula threatened by water pollution
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- The.
-
Cold fronts season 2021-2022 begins, 56 are expected; the first one hits in these states
MEXICO, (September 24, 20221).- The cold fronts.
-
An 82-year-old man is arrested for stealing two chocolate bars in Tlalpan, CDMX
Don Sergio Armando, 82 years old,.
-
Three inmates escape from Playa del Carmen prision
Guards shoot and recapture two, the.
-
WHO approves Regeneron as third treatment against Covid-19
World, (September 24, 2021).- The World.
-
The US plans to reach the goal of 70% of the world’s population vaccinated by 2022
President Joe Biden prepares a plan.
Leave a Comment