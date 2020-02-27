Federal Tourism Secretary makes official announcement

CDMX (27 FEB 2020).- The Tianguis Turístico México that will be held from March 22 to 25 in Mérida will have the Spring equinox as theme, since it coincides with the date of the arrival of Kukulcán at the Chichén Itzá Castle and the entrance of the Sun to the house of seven Dolls in Dzibilchaltún.

This will be the first thematical edition of the Tianguis Turístico ever.

Yucatan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal said that the Tianguis Turístico 2020 will be held at the totally renovated Yucatán Siglo XXI exhibition center. “We have inaugurated the expansion and remodeling of the Convention Center, that went from 10 thousand m² to 23 thousand m² of exhibition areas, we will be one of the few cities in Mexico – such as Guadalajara, Puebla, Acapulco and León – that has enclosures of these size”.

At a press conference, Vila Dosal added that the implementation of the Tourism Tianguis will be subject to the provisions issued by the Ministry of Health before the spread of Coronavirus.

“The Secretary of Health will make known the measures in the country and we will all be complying with what the Secretariat decides is not an issue that if we want or not, if the Secretariat gives indications we will all be complying,” he said.

The Federal Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) Miguel Torruco Marqués said that 700 Exhibitors (national and international companies), from 32 Mexican states and 45 countries will be present at the Tianguis Turistico Merida 2020.

Torruco added that this will be an inclusive event, and there is a potential market of 36 million Tourists with different abilities.

“The first TianguisTurístico was held in Acapulco in 1975 and for 36 years it was carried out continuously in that location. But today, Mérida, Yucatán is the chosen one to host the 45th edition of this great event of the Mexican tourism industry, and it will be a big success, ” The Federal Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) Miguel Torruco Marqués concluded.







Comments

comments