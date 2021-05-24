Guava leaves, a blood cleanser that also fights insomnia

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 24, 2021, (SIPSE).- If you suffer from insomnia or cardiovascular problems, there is a natural remedy that interests you and we’re talking about guava leaves.

Guava is one of those fruits with more flavor and that we can enjoy in nature, but few know that it is a huge source of vitamin C (more than several fruits such as orange and lemon), which helps us to prevent respiratory problems.

And apart from its deliciouse fruit, the leaves of this tree have turned out to be a medicinal remedy to treat different ailments.

For example, its glucose-fighting properties and is an anticoagulant, which helps reduce the risk of some heart diseases and improves blood circulation, lowers bad cholesterol levels in the blood, lowers high levels of blood pressure and heart rate.

Lowers blood sugar

Reduces high sugar levels and at the same time improves insulin resistance.

For insomnia or sleeping at night problems, guava leaves may be the solution, since they act as a natural relaxant that will help you fall asleep.

One of its great benefits is to combat colic, especially those suffered by women during the menstruation period.

Thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C, guava leaf tea is ideal to avoid respiratory diseases such as flu, cough, and sore throat.

A good immune system is what helps to strengthen our antibodies when in contact with free radicals and viruses, that is the importance of consuming vitamin C.

Source: Wikipedia

Guava leaves are a great ally for you to maintain your ideal weight since it does not convert complex carbohydrates into sugar, what it does is eliminate the feeling of hunger that causes you to eat more.

Due to its diuretic properties and its high potassium content, it is ideal to avoid fluid retention, helping to remove the annoying sensation of inflammation.

Source: Sipse

