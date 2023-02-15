Ex-cartel leader “Rey” Zambada denies to have delivered money for AMLO’s political campaign

Jesús Zambada was the head of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico City from 2000 until his arrest in October 2008. Four years later, he was extradited to the United States.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Jesús “El Rey” Zambada denied in a trial against Genaro García Luna that he had delivered money from the Sinaloa Cartel to President López Obrador, for a campaign against former president Vicente Fox.

The defense told him that he declared in July 2013 that he had given seven million dollars to Gabriel Regino, then Undersecretary of Public Security back then, who allegedly collected the money for a political campaign, but not López Obrador’s.” .

Zambada told the Defense Attorney: “I could not have said it because it is not true” and at the insistence of the lawyer accused him of wanting to force him to declare something that he had not said.

After a brief interruption, the interrogation focused on García Luna and the capo admitted that there are no documents proving that he gave bribes to Genaro Garcia Luna, the former Chief of National Security during the Felipe Calderón administration, but insisted that Garcia Luna was paid by him.

TYT Newsroom