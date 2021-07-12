Another man sets himself on fire in front of his wife, this time in Tizimin, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- With burns of varying degrees, practically all over his body, a young alcoholic ended up who on Saturday, July 10th, sprayed himself with a flammable liquid and set himself on fire in front of his wife, in a house in Tizimín, Yucatán municipality.

This is the second incident of this kind that takes place in the state of Yucatan in less than a week, as on July 7th, another man set himself on fire in downtown Merida.

The young man from Tizimin suffered first and second-degree burns in 90 percent of his body. He was treated by paramedics who transferred him to the San Carlos hospital in that city.

According to what was reported, the young J.L.C.Z., 24 years old, arrived at his house on Calle 28th between 65 and 69 in the Santo Domingo neighborhood in Tizimín, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Without mediating any discussion with his wife, and right in front of her he took a bottle from his backpack and sprayed the contents all over his body.

Everything indicates that it was a flammable substance because when he set fire to his body he instantly became a flare.

Before the astonished look of the woman, the young man ran out into the street, where the next-door neighbors put out the fire with buckets and hoses.

The wife said that she does not know the reasons that led her husband to commit such madness because they have no problems.

As we mentioned before, this is the second similar case in less than a week, because last Tuesday, July 6, a man set himself on fire in front of a business of the central ‘Pasaje Yucatán’ in downtown Mérida, because his ex-girlfriend did not want to return to live with him.

