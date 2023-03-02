AMLO says the Mexican Supreme Court is favoring alleged criminals

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, declared on Wednesday, March 1st, that Norma Piña, the new minister-president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), is responsible for “a wave of resolutions in favor of alleged criminals.”

Specifically, Obrador referred to the cancellation of the arrest warrant against Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, former governor of Tamaulipas, and the unblocking of the bank accounts of Linda Cristina Pereyra, wife of Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security, recently found guilty of drug trafficking. in the United States.

“As soon as the new president of the SCJN took office, a wave of resolutions in favor of alleged criminals was unleashed. They were trying García Luna in the United States and here they unfroze his wife’s accounts,” AMLO stated at his daily press conference.

“The judiciary is “infected” with corruption and was built to “protect the corrupt and the elites of economic and political power” in Mexico“, Lopez Obrador stated.

“They are protecting common criminals and white-collar criminals, who were the favorite children of the previous regime,” he stressed.

López Obrador called for a reform of the judiciary, although he stressed that under the mandate of the former president of the SCJN Arturo Zaldívar, there was more “surveillance” over the judges.

“Their autonomy was respected, but they monitored the correct behavior of judges, magistrates and ministers,” AMLO asserted.

“Now that the new minister (president) has arrived, she declares that, as if the judges were omnipotent, that they are autonomous and that they can do whatever they want,” Lopez Obrador added.

“It is not intervening in another power, it is not silent in the face of injustice and corruption,” he considered.

Piña, who was elected as minister president of the SCJN at the beginning of the year, has had friction with López Obrador before and after taking office, unlike Zaldívar, with whom the president was in good harmony.

López Obrador admitted in January the “differences” with Piña because “he has always voted against the initiatives” promoted by his government, such as the electricity reform.

