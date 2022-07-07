Expo TlaquepArte arrives in Mérida, July 8 to 11 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI

For the third time, Expo TlaquepArte will arrive in Mérida; although it is the 119th edition that takes place in other parts of the Mexican Republic.

Amber, ceramics, cross-stitch, and henequen fiber are just some of the products that can be found in the showcase that will be from July 8 to 11 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

Carlos Maytorena, president of the organizing committee of Expo TlaquepArte highlighted that Yucatan crafts are a national pride; and the Expo seeks to be a commercial platform to support the artisans of the state. In the same way, he recognized that these items are sold at reasonable prices in the region.

“Cross stitch, for example, is a valued art anywhere in the world; but as incredible as it may seem, in Mexico, it has not been given the value it deserves. The same goes for carved wood”, said Carlos Maytorena.

Maytorena assured that in many cases -especially speaking of international handicrafts- the products that will be offered at the Expo will be found at cheaper prices than in their places of origin.

