UADY professor is linked to sexual abuse process and accused of harassment

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- After learning that the Second Control Court linked a Uady professor to a criminal process, accused of aggravated sexual abuse against a minor, the student group “Uady Without Harassment” shared that the teacher is also accused of sexual harassment.

The appointed professor is A.P.R. from the Faculty of Anthropological Sciences and, according to ‘Uady Sin Acoso’, they received three complaints related to sexual harassment by the teacher toward members of the university community.

Reports of harassment by UADY students

The first, dated 2005-2007 towards a student who, after having denounced the attacks several times, gave up without receiving support from the authorities, teachers, or colleagues.

The student group refers that the second case occurred in 2006 when the teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with one of his students, a situation that was exposed by the student’s family and whose sanction, they say, was sent to the teacher to Spain.

The last incident would have occurred in 2009, towards another student, to whom the teacher allegedly would have hugged and caressed in a lewd manner, without her consent.

Uady Sin Acoso pointed out that the students are demanding the University to carry out the investigation to find out if the professor’s attacks are still in force in the student community and, if so, support is provided according to the protocol.

So far, the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady) has not issued any statement on this case.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







