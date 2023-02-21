Successful hand reimplantation performed at Hospital O’Horán in Merida

Surgeons of the General Hospital Dr. Agustin O’Horan successfully reimplanted the hand on a 19 year old male patient who suffered a mutilation in a work accident, informed the director of this hospital, Marco Antonio Cetina Camara.

The timely intervention was achieved thanks to the coordination between the different areas of the hospital.

The patient was admitted on January 25 and the evolution of this highly difficult medical feat has been favorable so far, said the official.

He acknowledged the surgeons Javier Espinosa, Iván Moguel Sarlat, Luis Medina Gómez and Christian Cupul González; the anesthesiologists Julio Moo and Edwin Varguez, and the nurses Antonio Barrero, José Luis Trejo and Raúl Tobar.

He also recognized members of the Emergency, Orthopedics, Psychology and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), headed by Dr. Román Morales Sánchez, who also contributed to the procedure and the achievement of these favorable results.

It is worth remembering that so far in this administration, a deep intervention was made to the General Hospital Dr. Agustín O’Horán, which consisted in the creation of five new operating rooms with adequate and well-equipped spaces, as well as the maintenance works of the boiler and electrical systems. With this, the capacity of the services was strengthened to go from an average of 542 surgeries per month to 1,100 interventions in the same period.

To continue caring for the health of Yucatecans, 50 health centers are being remodeled so that next year the more than 140 existing ones throughout the state will be completed, which will be completely rehabilitated with comprehensive works, so that inhabitants of the interior of the state will have better spaces for their health care.

Likewise, through the “Doctor at Home” program, which has offered more than 90 thousand consultations, and “Doctor 24/7”, which has provided more than 600 thousand consultations. This last program recently included the ultrasound service so that pregnant women can have a better control from their municipality and not travel to the hospitals in Merida.

To strengthen services and increase coverage, 20 ambulances were delivered for any medical emergency, as having more of them has a direct and positive impact on increasing the coverage and attention of this type of transportation services.

Recently, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal started the construction of the General Hospital in the Ticul area, a project that was left unfinished for more than 10 years and that will offer a better attention to the population of the south of the state, strengthening the health services in Yucatan. This hospital, whose construction will be in charge of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), will have 70 beds and 15 specialties through an investment of 1.73 billion pesos for its construction and equipment.

Likewise, in conjunction with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the Progreso Naval Hospital is being built, which will have 30 beds, emergency and consultation services, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This space will not only serve Semar personnel, but also the general population.

