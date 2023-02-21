“Regional Monday” parade brought together thousands of spectators in Ciudad Carnaval

Yucatecan traditions stood out Monday night in Ciudad Carnaval with the “Regional Monday” parade that once again brought together thousands of spectators to enjoy the last two days of the Carnival festivities.

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha accompanied by his wife, the president of DIF Mérida, Diana Castillo Laviada and their children Renán and Daniela, attended this parade dressed in regional costume to honor Yucatecan customs and traditions on this night that was framed with the sound of the Tunkul and the revelry.

The event was attended by more than 165,000 people, the government secretary, María Fritz Sierra, was present, accompanied by her family; likewise the local deputies, Karen Achach Ramírez and Carmita González, directors and municipal officials.

Proudly wearing the typical clothing of the state, the members of the Animation Groups wore spectacular suits, hipiles, guayaberas and espadrilles, to show the attendees the cultural richness and folklore that distinguishes Yucatan before the world.

TYT Newsroom