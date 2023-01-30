Mauricio Vila delivers boats and motors to fishermen in San Felipe, Yucatan

During his tour of the municipality of San Felipe, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlighted the coordinated work between the three levels of government.

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, led the delivery of five boats and 33 engines for fishing and tourism boats in San Felipe, one of the 106 municipalities that make up the state, while checking out the construction of a tourist stop.

This Saturday, during his tour, the state governor supervised the remodeling of the park in front of the Malecon, a work requested by the inhabitants during the Governor’s last visit to this municipality.

He detailed that, thanks to the coordinated work, 20 meters of the Parador Turístico pier will be built so that more cooperatives can work, as well as the Kambulnah cenote pier; for a better image, the land next to the Parador Turístico will be paved and work will be done to enable the white road that goes from San Juan del Río to Loche.

“In Yucatán, the secret is the teamwork of the three levels of government, state, federal and municipal, and this is how, working in coordination, we will continue to make the changes that the state needs to continue transforming it for the better,” emphasized the governor.

He indicated that electricity will be brought to the Palmares area and through the Secretariat of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sepasy), 5 trailers will be delivered to the fishing cooperatives.

As part of his government promises, the former mayor of Merida delivered six motorboats in addition to the nine already delivered, for a total of 15 motors for women fishermen, with an investment of more than one million pesos.

Five motorboats and an engine were also delivered to each of the cooperative societies that make up the Regional Federation of Cooperative Societies of the Fishing Industry in the eastern part of the state, with a total investment of more than 2.4 million pesos, as well as 27 engines for boats dedicated to tourism, strengthening the economic activities of the locality.

Among the works also highlights the reconstruction of the restrooms, which consists of the dismantling and demolition of the existing infrastructure that is already in poor condition, the construction in an area of 61 square meters.

There will be 6 toilets, 2 of which will be for people with disabilities; 3 showers; 6 sinks and 3 urinals. These works represent a total investment of 2.6 million pesos, benefiting more than 2,100 inhabitants.

In the case of the community park, an investment of 350 thousand pesos will benefit families, especially the children of the district, with a more adequate place for healthy coexistence.

