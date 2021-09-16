Canaco urged the Progreso City Hall to enforce the law on the Malecón

PROGRESO .- After the Canaco urged the Progreso City Hall to enforce the law to put a stop to the consumption of alcoholic beverages and all the brawls on the traditional boardwalk, the director of the Municipal Police, Emilio Raúl Caamal Gutiérrez, said that there will be strict action against people who get drunk on that avenue and who, drunk, cause scandals like the one on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, two drunken women got into a drunken brawl on the Malecon.
On Tuesday, September 14th, Roberto Sánchez González, president of the Canaco, declared that the stretch of the Malecón (19th Street) between 76th and 78th Street is already an open-air bar and the scene of drunken fights and scandals is becoming an everyday thing, and this situation is bad for business.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
