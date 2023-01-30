National tourists swarmed the beaches of Progreso

After two days of bad weather caused by the northern cold front 27 and few visitors, the beaches of the Malecon were revived again on the last Saturday of January with the arrival of some 3,000 visitors, mostly national tourism, among them families from Mexico City and Chetumal who are staying in Merida.

Groups of foreign tourists also arrived, touring the beach, going to the restaurants where they consumed drinks and food and bought handicrafts at the stalls set up on the boardwalk.

Among the numerous strollers who invaded the beach on the last Saturday of January was a passerby from Mexico City, who said her name was Cristina. She arrived with her family to spend the day, taking advantage of the fact that they are staying in Mérida, and described the weather as pleasant, cool and the beaches clean.

The Chetumaleñas Cecilia Marín Simá, Irma Herrera and Rosaura Uicab Simá, are staying in Mérida, the weather improved and they moved to this port to spend the day and verify what is said about the port, that it is a quiet place, with services, clean and safe beaches, they were satisfied to see that it is true.

While the other family members went to buy soft drinks and beers, the three Chetumaleñas prepared octopus cebiche; they said they bought the mollusk in Campeche and planned to eat it in this port where they spent the day and planned to stay until the night.

The service providers commented that after Thursday and Friday were bad days due to the north, the last Saturday of January turned out to be a good one, with economic revenue left by the numerous visitors who arrived from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon and continued arriving in groups to the port.

They commented that this Sunday, the last of the month, is also expected to have a good influx of visitors, as the weather will be better and this will attract visitors to spend the day in the port.

